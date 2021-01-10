Lenovo Announces the IdeaPad 5 Pro and IdeaPad 5i Pro

Lenovo announced two new products in the Ideapad series, The Ideapad 5 Pro and the Ideapad 5i Pro using either an AMD processor or an Intel processor, respectively. These products can either use the standard 60 Hz or a higher refresh rate mode. The higher refresh rate mode is either 90 Hz or 120 Hz for the 14-inch model and the 16-inch model, respectively.

Lenovo has continued its trend of having the Ideapad 5 Pro feature an AMD processor, while the Ideapad 5i Pro features an Intel processor. The Ideapad 5i Pro will feature an 11th generation processor while the AMD processor will most likely be a Ryzen 5000-series processor, although no official information has been given for the AMD processor at the time of writing. These devices have a large storage option of up to a 1 TB NVMe SSD.

There are two different models featuring either a 14-inch display or a 16-inch display, and the 14-inch model offers a high refresh rate mode of up to 90 Hz, while the 16-inch features a faster display having up to 120 Hz screen. These different screen refresh rates allow buyers to select the screen size that best fits their needs, switch the displays easily refresh rate from the standard 60 Hz refresh rate and the higher refresh rate using the Q-Control, or the Fn + Q keys.

These models feature a max RAM option of 16 GB and a GPU of up to Nvidia MX450. For the 16-inch model, buyers can configure up to 32 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX graphics card, while the 16-inch Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 connections. These displays feature a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. These displays can either have a 400-nits or 350-nits brightness.

For pricing, The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro will feature a price of $1,020, while the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro will have a price of $1,100. According to NotebookCheck, the 14-inch models will feature a slightly smaller battery of 56.5 Wh, while the 16-inch models will have a larger battery featuring 75 Wh.