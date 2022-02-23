Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Finally Goes Gold After Multiple Delays

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the biggest Lego game to date when it finally arrives, but the journey to release hasn’t been without its setbacks. The game finally received a release date earlier this year, but considering how many delays it's suffered, many have been taking an “I’ll believe it when I’m playing it” approach. Well, it seems like The Skywalker Saga will be sticking to its release date, because the game has already gone gold!

#LEGOStarWarsGame has gone gold - cue the Throne Room Theme! Huge congratulations to the team for the galactic work they've put into the game. Fun fact: When a game is gold it means it's ready to ship! pic.twitter.com/SdUUWLaJvZ — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) February 23, 2022

Good to see that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally approaching the finish line, although it hasn’t come without a cost. According to recent reports, developer TT Games has spent nearly five years on The Skywalker Saga, during which crunch was a frequent issue. Hopefully the game’s ambition (it covers every one of the nine core Star Wars movies and features over 500 playable characters) was worth it. Haven’t been keeping up with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Here’s the official description…

The galaxy is yours with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new Lego video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before. For the first time ever in a Lego video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga's most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey's adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 5.