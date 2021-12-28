Leaker Agrees Apple Will Remove iPhone’s SIM Card Tray But Not Sure When

Rumors on next year's iPhone 14 lineup have already started pouring in even though it is still almost a year away from being announced. Last week, we heard that Apple was planning to remove the physical SIM card slot on the iPhone 14 models. While only a rumor last week. a leaker now agrees that Apple could move away from the SIM card slot next year. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Leaker Agrees Apple Will Remove Physical SIM Card Tray on iPhone But No Sure on the Model

As mentioned earlier, Apple could be planning to remove the SIM card slot on some iPhone 14 models next year. What this means is that the iPhone 14 models could potentially feature one less port. It was also stated previously that Apple contacted major US carriers to make use of eSIM instead of physical nano cards. However, the complete transition could take some time. It was also reported that Apple could bring the change forward sooner rather than later. It was initially rumored that the physical SIM card slot will be removed in 2023 with the launch of the iPhone 15.

Tipster Claims iPhone 14 to Come Without SIM Card Slots Next Year

I am in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray. In February, I had shared the following information below: https://t.co/zOyeJr0V1d — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 27, 2021

Today, a reliable leaker DylanDKT says that he is in "agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray." However, the leaker is unsure if the change will be implemented in 2022 or 2023. He also shared his tweet from February of this year which reads:

I was able to confirm with sources that Apple will be working to remove the Sim Card Tray sooner than later. It won’t happen this year but internally they are testing an undisclosed iPhone model with only esim.”

While it is an interesting prospect, we are still very far away from the launch. Apple could alter its decision in the future if it sees fit. Nonetheless, we will keep yous updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.