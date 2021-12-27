Tipster Claims iPhone 14 to Come Without SIM Card Slots Next Year

Apple is planning a lot of major changes for its flagship iPhone models next year. It was previously stated as a sketchy rumor last week that Apple might do away with the SIM card slot on the iPhone 15 models. However, a new rumor suggests that we might see the change in action as soon as next year with the launch of the iPhone 14. Removing the SIM card slot on the iPhone will potentially make room for eSIM adoption in the industry and one less port for the device. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 to Come Without Physical SIM Card Slot, Claims Tipster

A tipster has informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for eSIM-only smartphones by September of 2022. While the document shares a mao of the timeline, it does not mention the name of the company or the smartphone. Nonetheless, it is being reported that some carriers in the US will begin offering some iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box. The transition will begin starting in September of 2022.

At this point, iPhone 13 models sold at Apple,com, or Apple Stores do not include a nano-SIM card. Users can simply activate their eSIM cards through on-screen instructions. Henceforth, if the news has any heft to it. Apple could potentially remove the physical SIM card slot on next year's iPhone 14 models. However, the change will not be implemented entirely as some models could still come with a SIM card slot.

Take note that the news is still young and there is no concrete information available on the subject. In addition, the final word rests with Apple and the company can move the feature forward if it sees fit. This is all there is to it, folks. Do you want the iPhone 14 to come without a physical SIM card slot? Share your views with us in the comments.