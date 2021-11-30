Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Slides Reveal the 4nm SoC to Deliver 20% Faster CPU Performance, up to 30% Faster GPU

Qualcomm could announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 any day now and leaked slides revealing the upcoming chipset’s performance, and power-efficiency improvements provide evidence that the SoC’s inception is upon us. While the company prepares the official announcement, we will go over what other changes we can expect, so let us get started.

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Greatly Focuses on Camera Improvements, as Represented by These Slides

Firstly, let us go over the performance aspect of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, according to the leaked slides published by VideoCardz. Compared to the current-generation flagship SoC, which is the Snapdragon 888, its direct successor will have a CPU that is 20 percent faster and 30 percent more power-efficient. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will also sport a fourth-generation Adreno GPU, with the graphics processor estimated to be 30 percent faster and consume 25 percent less power than the previous generation.

Xiaomi 12 Will be the First Smartphone to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 could also deliver up to a 60 percent GPU performance improvement in Vulkan. Though the leaked slides do not mention which 5G modem will be integrated to the chipset, the 10Gbps downlink speeds and mmWave support indicate that it will be the Snapdragon X65, which Qualcomm announced a while back. The new chipset will also have an 18-bit ISP, which can process 4096 times more camera data, while also being able to capture 240 12MP images in one second.

The slides show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 can capture 8K HDR video while simultaneously capturing images with a maximum resolution of 64MP. Smartphones featuring Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC will also have Wi-Fi 6E support, and these handsets could ship with 4500mAh batteries and 65W charge support as standard. It will be interesting to see how this chipset fares because just recently, MediaTek unveiled its flagship Dimensity 9000. Previously, MediaTek only targeted the low-to-mid-end smartphone market, but it looks like the company is ready to duke it out with the heavy hitters.

As always, we will have more information for our readers when Qualcomm readies the official announcement, so stay tuned.

News Source: VideoCardz