Leaked January 2022 Xbox Game Pass Games Include Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, Rainbow Six Extraction and More

The next batch of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games has been leaked ahead of an official announcement from Microsoft.

Some of the listed titles, including the Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six, were already confirmed to be coming to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, but the others weren’t. As said, no official announcement has been released by Microsoft just yet, but an image mentioning the upcoming new games was found on Microsoft’s official Xbox news website, thereby confirming this is the real deal.

Next Batch of Xbox Game Pass Games for November 2021 Includes Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition

No details on the arrival dates were found, but with the Hitman Trilogy already confirmed to be arriving later this week on January 20, the rest of these titles will likely be added on the same day or later this month.

Without further ado we present you the next batch of free Xbox Game Pass titles for January 2022:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Death’s Door coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Hitman Trilogy coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Nobody Saves the World coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Pupperazzi coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Rainbow Six Extraction coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Windjammers 2 coming to Xbox Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC.

Taiko No Tatsujin coming to Xbox consoles and PC.

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition coming to PC.

The official announcement from Microsoft will likely follow later today.