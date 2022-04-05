New Xbox Game Pass Games for April Include Life is Strange: True Colors, Lost in Random, MLB The Show 22, and More

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of April has been revealed by Microsoft.

We already knew that MLB The Show 22 would be added to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, but we now have the full list of new titles that will be added to the service in the coming weeks. In addition to the MLB entry, Cricket 22 has been added to the service for Cloud and Xbox consoles.

Arriving later this week on April 7 for cloud, console, and PC is Chinatown Detective Agency alongside the sequel to Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2 for Xcloud. Also being added via EA Play via Xcloud on this day are Star Wars: Squadrons, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare.

Being added to Game Pass next week is Life is Strange: True Colors, which will be added on April 12 alongside Panzer Corps 2 (PC), and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk for PC.

On April 14, a personal EA favorite is being added to the service – Lost in Random.

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12 Life is Strange: True Colors, the award-winning entry in the acclaimed Life is Strange series, Alex Chen hides her curse: the psychic power of empathy, the ability to absorb the strong emotions of others. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her power to find the truth. Panzer Corps 2 (PC) ID@Xbox – April 12 Panzer Corps 2 is the ultimate strategy game! Enjoy the time-proven gameplay formula which has been appreciated by millions of players over the years, brought to a whole new level of refinement up to the latest technical standards. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) ID@Xbox – April 12 Available now on Cloud and Console, and coming soon to PC Game Pass, step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in an epic and challenging tactical RPG. Live an adventure filled with humor, surprises and silly encounters. Lost In Random (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – April 14 Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic fairytale-inspired action-adventure where every citizen’s fate is determined by the roll of a dice. PC Game Pass & Ultimate members start their journey with EA Play on April 14.

For more information on the next batch of Game Pass titles being added, as well as Ultimate perks and DLC, please visit Microsoft’s official Xbox Wire.