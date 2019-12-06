League of Legends Single Player Games To Be Developed In Collaboration With Outside Studios

League of Legends is expanding beyond the extremely popular MOBA now available on PC, and it seems like the plans are to release single-player story-driven games.

Riot Games recently opened a new publishing label called Riot Forge, which will publish single-players games, described as "completable" on the label's official website, developed by Riot in collaboration with outside development studios.

The first one of these League of Legends games to be published by Riot Forge will be revealed next week during this year's edition of The Game Awards.

.@leagueoflegends is one of the biggest franchises in gaming and it's coming to #TheGameAwards next Thursday night. Join a @riotforge developer at #TheGameAwards for the global announcement of a brand new game. pic.twitter.com/ZlTSi29WZC — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 5, 2019

League of Legends itself is expanding next year, with the game finally releasing on mobile and consoles in 2020. The new version of the popular MOBA will not be a simple port, as it features improvements and new content.

Refreshed models, animations, game systems and more--but keeping true to the core League of Legends gameplay you already know. We didn't want to just port League on PC 1:1--we want to make sure Wild Rift feels like it was designed for new platforms, and use that opportunity to make a bunch of improvements to the game. While you won’t get your unlocks from League PC, you’ll get some cool rewards for the time you’ve spent in the PC version. More to come on that in 2020!