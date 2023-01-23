New Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5.1 Showcase Features a Nostalgic Lon Lon Ranch and Hyrule Market

A new Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5.1 video has been released some days ago, providing a look at the iconic Lon Lon Ranch and Hyrule Market.

As some of you will know, following an Unreal Engine 4 version, German artist 'CryZENx' is working on an Unreal Engine 5 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Last week, we already covered a comparison video that compares the older Unreal Engine 4 concept to the work-in-progress UE5 version, and today we wanted to share a new video that will spark your senses of nostalgia.

As said, this new video features Lon Lon Ranch complete with an updated model for the daughter of rancher Talon - Malon. In addition, this showcase shows off Hyrule Market and various citizens. It's an impressive video and we can only applaud 'CryZENx' for his amazing work on this fan concept. In our opinion, this Unreal Engine 5 imagining of Ocarina of Time doesn't only look stunning, but it also manages to retain the original style and feel of this 1998 game. Check out the new video down below and judge for yourself:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998. A remastered 3D version was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011.

"Not only does the fully-3D gameplay experience provide easier in-game navigation, but an improved and intuitive interface gives you better control as you solve puzzles, travel through time, and explore the immersive land of Hyrule", the official Nintendo press release from 2011 reads. "Players not so familiar to the Legend of Zelda series can also get a helping hand through bite-sized videos available in-game which will provide hints on how to solve puzzles encountered during your journey."