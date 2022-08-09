Patch Tuesday Updates Are Live for Windows 11 and Supported Versions of Windows 10

Microsoft has released this month's Windows Patch Tuesday updates for all the supported versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11. August 2022 security update, referred to as the "B" release, brings a number of security fixes and general improvements to the operating systems.

KB5016629 (Build 22000.856) is available for Windows 11, KB5016616 is out Windows 10 versions 21H2, version 21H1, and version 20H2 (19044.1889, 19043.1889, and 19042.1889). Some older versions are also getting the updates, including KB5016639 (Build 10240.19387) for the original Windows 10 version, KB5016622 (Build 14393.5291) for version 1607, and KB5016623 (Build 17763.3287) for version 1809.

Release notes for Windows 11 KB5016629 (Build 22000.856)

Addresses a known issue that might prevent some of you from opening the Start menu. On the affected devices, clicking or tapping the Start button or using the Windows keyboard shortcut might have no effect.

Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Along with the security fixes, it also brings the following improvements:

New! Provides the ability for you to consent to receive important notifications when focus assist is on.

Provides the option for eligible devices to update to a newer Windows 11 version during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) when you first sign in. If you choose to update to a newer version, the update process will begin shortly after the update is installed on the device. New! Restores functionality for Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios that are affected by the security mitigation for hardware reuse. This update removes the one-time use restriction for self-deploying mode (SDM) and pre-provisioning (PP). This update also re-enables any User Principal Name (UPN) display in user-driven mode (UDM) deployments for approved manufacturers.

that causes an application to stop working. Addresses an issue that prevents the Startup Task API from working as expected for certain apps.

Improves the reliability of a push-button reset after an OS upgrade.

Addresses an issue that makes the tenant restrictions event logging channel inaccessible if you remove the EN-US language pack.

Addresses an issue that causes certificate-based machine account authentication to fail in some circumstances after you install the May 10, 2022 security updates on domain controllers.

Addresses an issue that affects the Arm64EC code you build using the Windows 11 software development kit (SDK).

Updates the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders.

cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders. Addresses an issue that prevents certain troubleshooting tools from opening.

Addresses an issue that causes port mapping conflicts for containers.

Addresses an issue that causes Code Integrity to continue trusting a file after the file has been modified.

Addresses an issue that might cause Windows to stop working when you enable Windows Defender Application Control with the Intelligent Security Graph feature turned on.

Deploys search highlights to devices. To access the policy for search highlights (on a device that has installed the June 2022 Cumulative Update Preview or July 2022 monthly quality update), go to C:\Windows\PolicyDefinitions and locate Search.admx . For your convenience, we will be publishing an updated version of the Administrative Templates ( .admx ) for Windows 11, version 21H2 to the Microsoft Download Center soon.

and locate . For your convenience, we will be publishing an updated version of the Administrative Templates ( ) for Windows 11, version 21H2 to the Microsoft Download Center soon. Addresses an issue that causes explorer.exe to stop working when you use the play and pause keyboard buttons on certain devices.

to stop working when you use the play and pause keyboard buttons on certain devices. Addresses an issue that causes explorer.exe to stop working when you use the Start menu’s context menu (Win+X) and an external monitor is connected to your device.

to stop working when you use the Start menu’s context menu (Win+X) and an external monitor is connected to your device. Addresses an issue that displays a blank window that you cannot close when you hover over the search icon on the taskbar.

Reduces the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

Addresses an issue that causes index rebuilding to be slow. This helps devices that have local search issues, including searching for recent emails in Outlook.

Release notes for Windows 10 KB5016616 (Builds 19042.1889, 19043.1889, and 19044.1889):

Addresses an issue that affects the printing of files you submit to a printer.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent the Input Indicator and Language Bar from displaying in the notification area. This issue affects devices that have more than one language installed.

Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

For more details, head over to the support page for Windows 11 KB5016629 and Windows 10 KB5016616.