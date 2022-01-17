Microsoft Releases Emergency Fix for Bugs Brought By Patch Tuesday Windows 11 and 10 Updates

Several versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 are today receiving an out-of-band update to address some problems that were reported after installing the January cumulative updates. Today's emergency update fixes the following issues:

Windows Servers domain controllers might restart unexpectedly: "After installing KB5009555 on domain controllers (DCs), affected versions of Windows Servers might restart unexpectedly. Note: On Windows Server 2016 and later, you are more likely to be affected when DCs are using Shadow Principals in Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE) or environments with Privileged Identity Management (PIM)."

"After installing KB5009566, IP Security (IPSEC) connections which contain a Vendor ID might fail. VPN connections using Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) or IP security Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) might also be affected."

Virtual machines (VMs) in Hyper-V might fail to start: "After installing KB5009624 on devices using UEFI, virtual machines (VMs) in Hyper-V might fail to start."

ReFS-formatted removable media may fail to mount or mount as RAW after installing January 11, 2022, Windows update

The Windows maker explains:

Available Windows Server, 10, and Windows 11 updates

The following updates are available for Windows 11 and several versions of Windows 10. The updates can be installed via Windows Update, or manually through Microsoft Update Catalog.

KB5010795 (Build 22000.438) for Windows 11

Windows Server 2022: KB5010796

Windows 10, version 21H2, 21H1, 20H2: KB5010793 (Builds 19042.1469, 19043.1469, and 19044.1469)

Windows Server, version 20H2, 20H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: KB5010792 (Build 18363.2039)

Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: KB5010790

Windows 10, version 1507: KB5010789

Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798

Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799

Check out this support document for more details of the bugs that Microsoft is addressing with today's out-of-band updates.