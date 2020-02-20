Latest Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 v4.0.3 Update Fixes App Store Issues

The Unc0ver team has released another update for its tool that fixes some major issues and bugs which were not initially addressed. With the version updated to 4.0.3, the team pledges that all issues pertaining to App Store on devices with A12 and A13 Bionic chips running iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 have been fixed. If you installed the jailbreak on your iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series, you might have faced issues related to downloading and updating apps.

Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 Updated With Fix for App Store Issues and More - Update Now

The issues were pretty evident in the Unc0ver jailbreak's initial release for devices running A12 and A13 Bionic chips. The team updated its app soon after, it did not do much. However, with the latest v4.0.3 update, the team says that the issues have been taken care of for good. Apart from this, the latest build also comes with a number of other fixes.

Here's the entire changelog of Unc0ver jailbreak version 4.0.3:

Fully fix App Store on A12-A13

Fix a newly introduced bug that affected system services on A12-A13

Improve the exploit reliability by guiding the user on proper use on A12-A13

At this point in time, Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 is the only tool that can jailbreak new iPhone models like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. If you have used the tool to jailbreak your iPhone then we would totally recommend you to update to the latest build.

Once you update to the latest version, you will have to perform the jailbreak process again in order to avoid running into system stability and related issues. If you were waiting for a stable build of Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3, now is the right time to do so. For more details, check out the initial release and what it has to offer.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more. Have you used the Unc0ver Jailbreak tool for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 yet? Let us know your experience in the comments.