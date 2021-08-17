Microsoft Releases Fresh Firmware Updates for Surface Book 2 – Improves Camera and Audio Stability

Surface Book 2 is the latest of the Surface devices receiving new updates. Microsoft has recently delivered updates for a number of Surface products, including Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 1st Gen, Laptop Go, and others. The Surface Book 2 updates were released last week and are available for devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater.

These latest firmware updates address critical security vulnerabilities, improve device stability and camera and audio reliability.

Surface firmware update for Book 2

NVIDIA – Display – 23.21.13.9140: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 – Display adapters; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters

Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0: Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension

Intel Corporation - System - 30.18305.6.5127: Intel Microsoft Camera Rear - System; Intel Microsoft Camera IR - System; Intel Microsoft Camera Front - System; Intel Imaging Signal Processor 2500 - System; Intel CSI2 Host Controller - System; Intel Control Logic - System; Intel AVStream Camera 2500 - System

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.9: Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9083.3: Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17021.121: Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17021.121: Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter - Bluetooth

Since these updates are released in stages, not every device receives the update at the same time. If you don't see the latest firmware update, try clicking on the "View optional updates" link in the Windows Update settings, and that might show any available updates. Do note, however, that firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

For more details, head over to this support document.

Via: MSPU