Surface Laptop 3 Gets New Firmware Update (AMD Only)

Microsoft has released fresh firmware updates for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processors, which are the first updates since February. Updates for Laptop 3 with Intel chips were already released a few days back. These latest updates are only available for devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater. August 2021 updates focus on improving device performance along with addressing security vulnerabilities.

Surface Laptop 3 (AMD) firmware updates

Windows Update History Device Manager Version and Update Surface - Firmware - 14.204.139.0 Surface Keyboard - Firmware Improves keyboard telemetry Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices Improves device stability by addressing bugcheck Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices Improves device performance Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Improves device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios Surface - System – 18.52.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices Improves device performance Surface – HIDClass – 3.208.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices Improves Pen and Touch stability Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - Display - 26.20.12067.1 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics - Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters Addresses security vulnerability and improves device stability

Since these updates are released in stages, not every Surface receives them at the same time. Before installing, you can confirm which processor is in your device through Settings > System > About. After the updates are installed, select the Start button > Power > Restart to restart your device.

KB5005033 Patch Tuesday Update Is Out for Windows 10 v21H1, v20H2, and v2004