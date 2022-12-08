Latest Pixelmator Pro Update Brings Support For Video Editing on the Mac

Pixelmator Pro is one of the most prominent editing apps on the Mac App Store and today, the platform has received a major update that brings video editing to the mix. Previously users only had the option to edit photos on the Mac. Scroll down to see what else is new in the latest Pixelmator 3.2 update for Mac.

Pixelmator Pro Update Brings Major Features - Support For Video Editing and Much More on The Mac

As mentioned earlier, the popular Mac app Pixelmator Pro has been updated to version 3.2 which brings video editing to the table. Some of the video editing features include trimming, cropping, color adjustments, adding images, shapes, masks, and much more. For easier controls, the platform now includes new on-canvas video controls which allow users to play, mute, scrub, and more.

Other than this, the Pixelmator Pro version 3.2 also brings support for new video and animated image formats including MP4 and QuickTime Movie. The final output can be exported in variable quality with an adjustable frame rate and a wide range of compression types including Apple's ProRes. There is also a category of 4K movie title templates along with cinematic social media templates to create movie designs.

Users also have the option available to customize the templates and much more. Other improvements include the ability open Live Photos as videos along with support for the Motion file format. If you are interested, you can download the latest Pixelmator Pro 3.2 update from the Mac App Store. The latest update is available for free to existing users and $19.99 for new customers as a 50 percent discount from $39.99.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the latest update? Do you use the Pixelmator Pro app to edit photos on your Mac? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.