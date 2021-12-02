Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners – Check Out the Best Picks

The Apple Store has grown a lot since its launch and it holds one of the biggest portions of its revenue. With that said, the company has shared its 2021 App Store Awards winners today, highlighting the top 15 apps and games. The winning apps and games are selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team. Scroll down to read more details on the winners of the Apple 2021 App Store Awards.

Apple Highlights 2021 App Store Award Winners - Check Out The Best Apps and Games For iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch

As mentioned earlier, Apple has shared the list of top apps and games which it sees as the best in the App Store for the year 2021. The apps and games are chosen with context to their quality, creative design, innovative technology, and positive cultural impact.

"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year -- sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year."

As to begin with, the best app for the iPhone is Toca Life World, from Toca Boca. On the other hand, League of Legends: Wild Rift won the title of iPhone Game of the Year. In terms of iPad apps, LumaFusion, the popular video editing app won the iPad app of the Year award. The app is best on iPhone and iPad as the most recognized app for video editing with a wide range of tools. In terms of the iPad Game of the Year award, Marvel Future Revolution takes the cake. Check out more details on Apple's 2021 App Store Award winners for Mac and other platforms below.

Craft is the Mac App of the Year.

Myst is the Mac Game of the Year.

DAZN is the Apple TV App of the Year.

Space Marshals 3 is the Apple TV Game of the Year.

Carrot Weather is the Apple Watch App of the Year.

Fantasian is Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

Apple also highlights a segment called "Connection" which brought people closer together. This category includes Among US!, Bumble, Canva, EatOkra, and Peanut. Each winner of the category will receive a physical award in the shape of the App Store logo. The name of the winner will be engraved on the award as well.

This is all there is to it, folks. What was your favorite app or game in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.