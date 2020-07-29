Developer Ported Mac OS 8 in an App You Can Run on Your PC or Mac

The developer of Slack, Felix Rieseberg has created a new application that runs Mac OS 8.1. It replicates the 1991 Macintosh Quadra and it's written entirely in JavaScript. Packaged using Electron, the Mac OS 8 app is capable of running on all major platforms which include Windows, Linux as well as macOS.

Mac OS 8 App Features a Few Games, Apps That Come Preloaded

If you're interested in checking it out the Mac OS 8 app, take note that since it is emulating the 1991 Macintosh Quadra 9000 with a Motorola CPU and it is written in Javascript, you should not expect too much from it. However, another major aspect that you should also consider is that it features some of the popular games from back in the days. Some of the prominent titles include Duke Nukem 3D, Alley 19 Bowling, Dungeons and Dragons, and a few more.

Face ID is Finally Coming to Mac, Reveals macOS Big Sur Beta Code

The games come preloaded with the application that you can install on all major platforms. In addition, the games have been sourced from an old NacWorld demo CD of 1997. If you're wondering about other apps that come preinstalled in the Mac OS app, you will experience the old Photoshop 3, Apple's Webpage Construction Kit, Premiere 4, and more.

Also, you will also get the Internet Explorer browser and Netscape which can be used to open Google. This is not the first time the developer has demonstrated an art of this form, Felix also replicated a Windows app previously and took the challenge to replicate Mac OS 8 in an app.

All in all, the Mac OS 8 app delivers what we can expect from an aged old software and it is simply surprising to see how things have changed over the years. Moreover, it is also impressive to see how an entire Mac OS experience is packed into one single app that you can use on all modern platforms.

The package is 250MB in size and macintosh.js can be downloaded from this link on your PC or Mac.