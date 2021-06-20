iOS Bug Causes Certain Network Name to Permanently Disable WiFi on iPhone

Every now and then security researchers discover bugs that might be devastating for your iPhone. However, while most of them are visible on the front end, others make their way for a potential jailbreak. Needless to say, some iOS bugs disrupt the normal functionality of your iPhone if you are not careful. For instance, a new iOS bug has been discovered that causes a certain network name to disable the WiFi on your iPhone.

iOS Bug Permanently Disables WiFi on Your iPhone, But There is an Easy Fix

The end result is simple, you would not be able to connect to any other WiFi, completely disrupting the routine tasks. The iOS bug was discovered by Carl Schou, who found that joining a WiFi network with the name "%p%s%s%s%s%n" with your iPhone will permanently disable the WiFi functionality. Moreover, changing the hotspot's SSID did not help eliminate the effects either. Moreover, rebooting your iPhone will have no effect as well (via BleepingComputer).

iOS 16 Concept Imagines Stunning Interactive Widgets, App Library in Dock, More

Users affected by the iOS WiFi bug stated that the issue could potentially be related to the use of the percentage sign in the WiFI's name. This makes the iPhone misinterpret the letters after the percentage sign as a string-format specifier. In the context of the C and C-style languages, the string-format specifier holds a different meaning and can be taken for a command or a variable name.

If you have somehow managed to wreck the WiFi capabilities of your iPhone due to the iOS bug, take note that there is an easy fix. However, the fix will reset your entire network settings. All you have to do is head over to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. This will reset your set network preferences and other changes that you have made.

Other than this, Android smartphones seem to be resistant to the newly discovered bug that disables WiFi functionality on iOS. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.