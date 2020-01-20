Latest Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders Highlight 100x Zoom Branding

We've learned quite a bit about the Galaxy S20 series over the past few weeks. For starters, multiple sources have confirmed that Samsung is going to take then three flagship approach again, but this time around, the Galaxy S20 will be the 'base' variant while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the one that's specced-out. A leaker managed to get a hold of the entire spec sheet too. It is safe to say we know pretty much everything there is to know about the Galaxy S20 series, barring a few minor tidbits here and there. Today, some fresh images of the Galaxy S20 Ultra emerged online that confirm the existence of a camera feature; 100x Zoom.

All of the Galaxy S20 Ultra images we've seen so far have been press renders, and that could be why the 100x Zoom branding could be absent. We've only seen the Galaxy S20+ in the flesh, and this could very well be our first look at what the Galaxy S20 Ultra could look like in real life. Here are two more images via Ice Universe and Ben Geskin.

The Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ will both come with a 64 MP telephoto lens while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 48 MP telephoto lens. Despite the lower megapixel count, the latter will be more powerful as it a periscope lens capable of delivering up to 10x optical Zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will get a slightly better selfie camera too.

All three devices will come with a WQHD+ panel with 120 Hz. Interestingly enough, you can only pick one, as the 120Hz mode reportedly won't work at WQHD+ resolution. There's 4K 60 fps recording too, and this time, it's on the front-facing camera too. And then there's 8K 30 fps recording too for the real enthusiasts. You'll still have to deal with multiple files strewn across your device's gallery, though. Android still forbids the creation of files larger than 4 GB, and that limitation will remain in place at least until Android 11.

