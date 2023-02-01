Larger Apple Watch Ultra With Over 50mm Case Size and microLED Display Rumored to Launch Next Year

The Apple Watch Ultra was announced last year that brought an all-new design and a plethora of new features. The rugged design and the bigger display with a knack for adventure-centric features made the wearable quite popular among users. We are now hearing details on the successor to the Apple Watch Ultra, coined to feature a 10 percent bigger microLED display.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple will release a larger 2.1-inch Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. The current model features a 1.93-inch display and it is the biggest screen size on the Apple Watch to date. If Apple is indeed working on the wearable, it would make the Apple Watch feature over 50mm case size.

Apart from the size, the wearable is also expected to come with a microLED panel for higher brightness and lower power consumption. In addition, it would also provide an enhanced contrast ratio compared to the current Apple Watch models. The report did not highlight the specific time frame of the launch but we can presume that the successor to the original Apple Watch Ultra will be announced at a September event alongside the iPhone 16 series.

Apple has been investing heavily in microLED technology for its products. Currently, only the high-end MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models feature Apple's mini LED display. In contrast, microLED display technology will bring further visual benefits to the mix. However, the display technology is quite expensive at this stage and it would take Apple years to completely transition to it across its product line.

We have recently heard that Apple is working on OLED iPad models for next year along with a foldable iPad. Since the Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most capable and expensive wearable at this point, it makes sense to incorporate a microLED display. Additionally, the company would also enhance the sensors and offer more features for professional athletes and trainers.

