Foldable iPad to Launch in 2024 With a Carbon Fiber Kickstand to Make it Lightweight and Durable

Samsung is well ahead of Apple when it comes to foldable display technology. The company has released the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a boatload of improvements in the hinge and how it works with the display. Apple, on the other hand, has yet to introduce a product that offers a foldable display. The company is working on a foldable iPad with a kickstand which is slated to launch next year.

Apple is working on an "all-new design foldable iPad" with a carbon fiber kickstand slated to launch next year

Sharing the news in a series of tweets today, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlights that Apple is working on an "all-new design foldable iPad" that will feature a kickstand made of carbon fiber. He also highlighted that there will be no iPad releases in the next 9 to 12 months. However, the analyst remains positive that the company will release a foldable iPad next year.

While details on the design are scarce at this point, the analyst's survey suggests that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand for enhanced durability while keeping it lightweight. It was also previously reported that the company will use the foldable technology on iPad before it brings it down to the iPhone. Kuo expects a 10 to 15 percent year-over-year decline in iPad shipments for 2023. Additionally, the foldable iPad in 2024 would potentially boost sales in the future.

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Ross Young previously reported that the company is working on a 20-inch foldable iPad. However, the display analyst points to a 2026 or 2027 time frame for the foldable iPad. Apple's foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand could potentially adopt a design that is way different than what we are used to. The device could potentially look similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 minus the foldable element in the iPad. The analyst also stated that Apple will launch a refreshed iPad mini 7 next year with improved internals.

Kuo did not provide an exact time frame for the foldable iPad launch. What this means is that the device could be announced early next year or by the end of it. Additionally, if the time frame suggested by Ross Young is to be considered, then there is a fair amount of time left for the release. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. We will share more details on the foldable iPad launch, so be sure to stick around.

