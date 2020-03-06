Kojima Considering Death Stranding PS4 Photo Mode Through Future Update

The PC version of Death Stranding will be receiving a photo mode upon launch and Hideo Kojima has said to be considering bringing the feature to PS4 as well.

Death Stranding is launching on PC on June 2 alongside a new photo mode, and Kojima has now taken to Twitter to show off how the feature works on PC. In addition, he shared that he's considering adding the mode to the PS4 version as well through a future update. According to Kojima, he has received numerous requests to add the feature.

Introducing how to use DEATH STRANDING PC version Photo Mode. It's still under development but i think you can see the idea of how the process goes. I may consider this feature as an update, since there're many requests from Sam's in the world.

We've included some a few samples of photos being taken on the PC version down below, as shared by Kojima on Twitter as well:

These are examples of the photo that our staff took and retouched by using Photo Mode of DEATH STRANDING PC version.

Earlier this week, 505 Games and Kojima been confirmed that Death Stranding will be released on PC on the 2nd of June. The title will launch on the Epic Games Store and Steam alongside several pre-order bonuses.

505 Games and Kojima Productions are super excited to announce that Death Standing will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store, and Steam. All players who pre-purchase Death Stranding on PC will receive the below content… Death Stranding HD wallpapers

Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

Gold and silver speed skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate

Death Stranding is available globally now on PlayStation 4.