Late last year it was announced Death Stranding would be coming to PC courtesy of 505 Games sometime this summer, but a specific release date wasn’t announced. Well, now we know the game will be coming to PC earlier than many expected in June! You can check out a new PC release date trailer for Death Stranding, below.

The PC version of Death Stranding will include ultrawide monitor support, uncapped framerate, a photo mode, and other new features. It will also come with a variety of pre-order bonuses.

505 Games and Kojima Productions are super excited to announce that Death Standing will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store, and Steam. All players who pre-purchase Death Stranding on PC will receive the below content… Death Stranding HD wallpapers

Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

Gold and silver speed skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate We’re also offering the below to anyone who purchases DEATH STRANDING on PC… Selections from ‘The Art of Death Stranding’ digital art book (by Titan Books)

Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition by Ludvig Forsell (including 10 unreleased tracks)

Ludens mask sunglasses (chiral gold and omnireflector)

Gold and silver power skeleton

Gold and silver all-terrain skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate (LV2)

Not a bad collection of stuff! Oh, and yes, those who buy Death Stranding on Steam will get an extra little treat – a delightful headcrab chapeau. I still have headcrab PTSD, so I don’t think I’ll be wearing that hat, but still, it’s a fun (and terrifying) extra.

Death Stranding hikes onto PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and physical retail stores) on June 2. What do you think? Are you interested in trying Death Stranding now that it’s on PC? Planning to double dip after playing it on PS4?