Intel Client & Server CPU Roadmap Updates: Meteor Lake In 2023, 20A & 18A Powered Xeons & Core Chips Beyond 2024

In addition to its graphics update, Intel also announced its new client and server CPU roadmap which encompasses its Core and Xeon chips.

The latest Technology roadmaps and milestones shown by Intel give a rundown of their upcoming products from the Client and Server divisions. Intel states that they are on track to reclaim the perf per watt leadership by 2025 and have shown a range of products that will help them achieve this ambitious goal.

Intel Claims Sapphire Rapids-SP Supercharged HBM Xeon CPUs Over 2x Faster Than AMD EPYC Milan & Milan-X Chips

Intel remains on track to reclaim transistor performance per watt leadership by 2025. Intel’s advanced test and packaging technologies give it unmatched industry leadership that benefits its products and foundry customers and will play a critical part in the pursuit of Moore’s Law. Continuous innovation is the cornerstone of Moore’s Law, and innovation is very much alive and well at Intel. via Intel

Process – Intel 7 is in production and shipping in volume with the launch of 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and additional products coming in 2022. Intel 4, our implementation of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, will be manufacturing-ready in the second half of 2022. It delivers an approximate 20% increase in transistor performance per watt. Intel 3, with additional features, delivers a further 18% performance per watt and will be manufacturing-ready in the second half of 2023. Ushering in the Angstrom Era with RibbonFET and PowerVia, Intel 20A will deliver up to a 15% performance per watt improvement and will be manufacturing-ready in the first half of 2024. Intel 18A delivers an additional 10% improvement and will be manufacturing-ready in the second half of 2024.

Packaging – Our advanced packaging leadership gives designers options across thermals, power, high-speed signaling, and interconnect density, to maximize and co-optimize product performance. In 2022, Intel will ship leadership packaging technologies in Sapphire Rapids and Ponte Vecchio and start risk production on Meteor Lake. Foveros Omni and Foveros Direct, our advanced packaging technologies unveiled at Intel Accelerated in July 2021, will be manufacturing-ready in 2023.

Innovation – As Intel looks forward to technologies such as High-NA EUV, RibbonFET, PowerVia, and Foveros Omni and Direct, its leaders see no end to innovation and therefore no end to Moore's Law. Intel remains undeterred in achieving its aspiration of delivering approximately 1 trillion transistors in a single device by the end of the decade.































Intel Process Roadmap

Process Name Intel 10nm SuperFin Intel 7 Intel 4 Intel 3 Intel 20A Intel 18A Production In High-Volume (Now) In Volume (Now) 2H 2022 2H 2023 2H 2024 2H 2025 Perf/Watt (over 10nm ESF) N/A 10-15% 20% 18% >20%? TBA EUV N/A N/A Yes Yes Yes High-NA EUV Transistor Architecture FinFET Optimized FinFET Optimized FinFET Optimized FinFET RibbonFET Optimized RibbonFET Products Tiger Lake Alder Lake

Sapphire Rapids

Xe-HPG? Meteor Lake

Granite Rapids

Xe-HPC / Xe-HP? Lunar Lake?

Diamond Rapids?

TBA TBA

TBA

TBA TBA

TBA

TBA

Intel Client CPU Roadmap

Starting with the Intel Client CPU roadmap, the company has already launched its Alder Lake CPU lineup, and its follow-up, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup is on track for launch later this year. The next update to the Client CPU roadmap will come in the form of Meteor Lake which is scheduled for manufacturing on the 'Intel 4' process node in 2H 2022 and expected for launch in 2023. Intel will also be launching a follow-up to Meteor Lake in 2024 known as Arrow Lake. The 'Intel 4' node will deliver 20% performance per watt improvement and will be the first to use EUV technology, offering a significant increase in density over 'Intel 7' (10nm ESF).

Moving beyond 2024, Intel plans to offer a major overhaul to its Client platform with Lunar Lake and Nova Lake chips. These will likely be scheduled for 2025 and 2026 releases, respectively. The next-generation CPUs will come within a tiled-CPU architecture, featuring an MCM CPU, SOC, and GPU IPs integrated on the same package. The Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to utilize the 20A node and deliver a 15% improvement in performance per watt while utilizing RibbonFET & Power Via technology. The Nova Lake chips are expected to utilize the improved 18A node which will offer an additional 10% improvement in performance per watt and add more enhancements to the RibbonFET architecture. The manufacturing is scheduled for 1H 2024 for 20A and 2H 2024 for 18A chips.

Intel Shares Key High NA EUV Machine Details & Capital Spending Plans

As you can see from the roadmap block diagrams, the next-gen Client platforms will be utilizing a fully-integrated MCM design, making use of several chiplets that will be integrated on the same CPU package. All in all, the following is the node-specific to the chiplet count we can expect on future client chips from team blue:

4 - 3 Chiplet SOC

- 3 Chiplet SOC 20A - 4 Chiplet SOC

- 4 Chiplet SOC 18A - 5 Chiplet SOC

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 3? 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 20A? TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A? TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

Intel Server CPU Roadmap

For servers, Intel plans to offer its first major architectural uplift in the form of Diamond Rapids which will be utilizing the 'Intel 3' process node. This node is expected to offer an 18% uplift in performance per watt and will utilize higher-performance libraries, optimized drive current, and metal stack. Intel states that it will have est wafers of their lead product (Xeon) running in their labs by the second half of 2022.

For the first time, Intel has also provided a first-look at its next-gen 18A powered Xeon CPU for the data center segment. This chip is shown with at least 17 tile blocks, 6 of which are CPU blocks.

The current Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs feature 15 cores per CPU tile so an 18A chip with a similar core count will offer up to 90 cores though, by 2025, Intel would be offering more cores per CPU tile so we can definitely expect over 100 cores to match AMD's high-core count offerings in the server segment. Diamond Rapids on the '3' node is expected to offer up to 144 cores and 288 threads so 18A would definitely be offering a much higher core count.















