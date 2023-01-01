DDR5 Prices Continue To Fall, 8 GB Modules Now More Affordable Than Ever

DigiTimes reported that DRAM spot prices dropped 40% this year, with DDR3 and DDR4 taking significant hits but DDR5 has also dropped quite significantly. However, the 8 GB DDR5 memory modules saw the most prominent hit, dropping as much as 43% in 2022. This information was tabulated between February to October 2022.

DDR5 memory modules continue to decline in 2022, & 2023 to mark a wider adoption of the new memory standard

DDR5 would have seen more adoption in the PC marketplace had it not been for high premiums for the memory. Added with other computer components, consumers were led to needing to find more affordable solutions for their PC rigs. This difficulty felt in the PC marketplace caused board manufacturers to design separate motherboards with identical configurations to be able to offer support for DDR4 and DDR5 memory.

While the decline in pricing now is excellent for consumers, it will hurt manufacturers attempting to break even with the previous year's sales numbers. Currently, on Amazon, you can purchase memory kits from companies like Corsair, Crucial, Kingston, and PNY for between $63 to $130 for 16 GB DDR5 memory kits (8 GB x 2 module kits).

This next year will be great for consumers wanting to adopt DDR5 into more PCs, as the current level of pricing does not appear to fluctuate higher during 2023. Plus, DDR4 kits are slightly less than their DDR5 counterparts, meaning consumers will have to spend less to future-proof their systems for the next few years.

A lot of the declining cost is rumored to DRAM manufacturers having large quantities of overstock and sellers trying to maintain but not overstock their inventories. NAND manufacturers are also seeing a decline in sales by nearly twenty percent over the last quarter on TLC NAND compared to SLC NAND, which kept nominal in price throughout the year.

The most considerable concern for consumers, as well as the manufacturers, boils down to costs on the manufacturing side. Suppose companies cannot sustain the current memory level for sale to consumers. In that case, they will have to slow down manufacturing, which can lead to a complete stop, interrupting the memory flow on the available global marketplace.

News Sources: DigiTimes, Tom's Hardware