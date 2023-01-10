SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Trailer Serves Up Plenty of Nautical Nonsense

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake looks like a solid new 3D platformer in terms of gameplay, but another major selling point is it appears to go above and beyond to capture the TV show’s kooky character. Case in point, the latest Cosmic Shake trailer provides a peek at plenty of favorite characters (and Squidward) and a collection of solid of gags and callbacks that should make longtime fans smile. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake? You can catch up with the game’s official description…

“Everyone's favorite Sponge is back, but this time Patrick is a balloon! Don one of many cosmic costumes and traverse the colorful Wishworlds in search of your missing Bikini Bottom friends. Everything is possible in the infinite expanses of the cosmos... there might even be a reality where mayonnaise isn't an instrument! When the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra grants SpongeBob and Patrick wishes, the two buddies unintentionally open up portals to strange Wishworlds... it's all F.U.N. and games until their friends get lost in the portals! Explore seven distinct worlds and don more than 30 cosmic skins to rescue the universe of this brand new adventure.”

Key Features:

Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick

Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar

Travel to 7 distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom

Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick

Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors

Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake floats onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on January 31.