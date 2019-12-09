Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND To Include Final Fantasy Characters; Releases Next Month

The Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC will not just add new bosses to the game, but it will also bring back characters from the Final Fantasy series.

A new trailer released for the DLC confirms that Aerith, Yuffie, and Squall, as Leon, will appear in the new DLC. The trailer has been removed shortly after its posting, but USGamer managed to capture it and share it again. You can find it below.

The video description on the Square Enix Official YouTube Channel also confirmed that the DLC will be released on January 23rd, 2020 worldwide. Now that the information is out, it won't take long for an official announcement.

The Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC will also include some new difficulty options as well as a Photo Mode.

Fast Pass Mode and Black Code allow you to change difficulty settings. There were too many potential settings, went by so fast, but Fast Pass Mode lets you essentially one-shot kill enemies and had at least 7 attractions / spells stacked up above the combat menu. Photo Mode allows you to pose any of the game's protagonists (and even antagonists in one hilarious example photo) in your chosen setting with props and background effects. Example props included a giant pancake, sparkles, a Dusk, and dream eaters

Kingdom Hearts III is the worthy conclusion of the story arc that began with the original game that all fans of the series will enjoy.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The ReMIND DLC will release on January 23, 2020 on both platforms.