Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND To Include Photo Mode, Additional Difficulty Options And More

The Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC will add new content to the action role-playing game developed by Square Enix, including a photo mode and additional difficulty options.

The new details on the DLC have been shared by Tetsuya Nomura himself during the Kingdom Hearts III concert in Osaka, Japan a few days ago. As reported by Twitter user Melanie, the DLC will add a Photo Mode and a Slideshow Mode to the game.

Photo Mode allows you to pose any of the game's protagonists (and even antagonists in one hilarious example photo) in your chosen setting with props and background effects. Example props included a giant pancake, sparkles, a Dusk, and dream eaters Slideshow mode lets you take the photos you've created and add background music, transitions, zooms and create a slideshow. The example photos were hilarious and showed an incredible range of possibilities.

Fast Pass Mode and Black Mode will allow players to further tweak the Kingdom Hearts III difficulty. Fast Pass seems like it will make the game much easier, allowing players to activate Attractions Flows and Spells repeatedly and one-shot enemies, while Black Mode will allow players to tweak a lot of other aspects like Sora's health, healing capabilities and more. If you thought Critical Mode was easy, Black Mode will be right up your alley.

Fast Pass Mode and Black Code allow you to change difficulty settings. There were too many potential settings, went by so fast, but Fast Pass Mode lets you essentially one-shot kill enemies and had at least 7 attractions / spells stacked up above the combat menu.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The ReMIND DLC has yet to receive a release date. We will let you know more about it as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.