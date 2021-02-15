This brand-new mod adds an unofficial photo mode to Bethesda’s Fallout 4.

Most of the recent bigger titles all come with a dedicated photo mode, allowing for the most-beautiful in-game shots. One title that would really benefit from a photo mode is 2015’s Fallout 4. Unfortunately, Bethesda never released such a mode for its action-RPG. Luckily, there’s now a mod that adds such a mode to the game.

ZeniMax to Be Merged Into ‘Vault’ Microsoft Subsidiary After the Acquisition Goes Through

Created by modder ‘Reg2K’, this photo mode mod is inspired by photo mode implementations in recent games and comes with its own custom user interface. The photo mode is accessible through the Fallout 4 pause menu or via a dedicated hotkey that can be set in the mod’s configuration menu.

In photo mode, the following options are accessible:

Field of View: Control the field of view of the Photo Mode camera. Capture intimate close-ups using low FOV, or sprawling vistas with high FOV.

View Roll: Tilt/rotate the camera.

Depth of Field: Control the DoF strength, distance, and range. Optionally enable auto-focus on the player. DoF allows you to blur the background while keeping your subject matter in focus.

Freeze / Unfreeze Time: Blinked? Unfreeze time without leaving Photo Mode.

Time Multiplier: Slow downtime to capture the perfect frame.

Show/Hide Player: Sometimes, your character isn't the main attraction.

Player Positioning: Precisely control the position, rotation, and elevation of your character.

Effects: Control brightness, contrast, saturation and apply a color tint to the image.

Quite an interesting modification for those who like to take pictures in the wastelands.

We've included some photos that were taken using the new photo mode mod down below:

















Those interested can download the unofficial Fallout 4 Photo Mode mod via Nexusmods.

Fallout 4 is available globally now across PC and consoles. At the moment of writing, this mod is only available for the PC version of the game.