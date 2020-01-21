Kingdom Hearts III 1.07 Update to Add 6 New Combo Abilities; Limit Cut Bosses Detailed

Kingdom Hearts III will soon receive a new update on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and new details on what the update will add to the game have been revealed today.

Square Enix confirmed on the Kingdom Hearts series Official Twitter profile that update 1.07 not only will add the iconic Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblades, but also six new combo abilities that should improve combat options.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Limit Cut Bosses will be different from the regular versions seen in the story, with new attacks and patterns. Among them, Master Xehanort and Xion will be the most challenging. Despite being challenging, it has been confirmed that they will not be more difficult than the optional battles seen in previous entries in the series.

Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND releases in two days on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will add a lot of new content to the game, such as a new story scenario, new bosses, the Premium Menu challenge mode and much more. The DLC will be as substantial as the Final Remix versions of previous entries in the series.

Even without the additions of the ReMIND DLC, Kingdom Hearts III is a good action role-playing game that fans of the series can appreciate, despite some issues.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around.

Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 23rd.