Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND Premium Menu Challenge Mode and More Detailed

New details on the additional content coming with Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND have been revealed today.

An update of the game's official website revealed some additional details on Data Greeting, which will allow players to take screenshots with a variety of characters and locations, Slideshow, which will allow players to play a slideshow of the screenshots taken in Data Greeting with background music, and Premium Menu, a new challenge mode.

Premium Menu allows players to set a variety of battle restrictions unlocked with PRO Codes, such as no healing magic, zero defense, no battle items and so on, and battle select bosses. Winning battles allows players to earn points and increase ranks. This is a very interesting spin to the game's battle system which will put players' skills to the test.

Kingdom Hearts III released last year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game has some story pacing issues, but it is still a worthy entry in the series and a good conclusion to the Xehanort saga.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around.

Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 23rd.