KeokeN on Next-Gen: We Don’t See Many Differences Between PS5 & XSX; Tempest Will Free CPU Resources

Deliver Us The Moon recently launched on consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) after debuting on PC, where the game supported raytracing effects for shadows, opaque reflections and transparent reflections as well as NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling 2.0.

In a recent chat with KeokeN founder and game director Koen Deetman, we asked whether there are any plans to enhance Deliver Us The Moon for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles and what are the studio's thoughts on the respective architectures.

We don't have plans for it, but plans can change! If we would do it, we think the next-gen consoles can deliver a result similar to what high-end PCs achieve. The computing power of the new consoles is very promising, and we're very excited to see ray tracing come to next-gen consoles. It is difficult to say since we don't know the exact ray tracing specifications yet, but early snippets of info do suggest similar performance to an RTX 2070 Super, which will definitely be enough for similar results to what we have now on PC. For now, we don't see too many differences, they seem to be competing well against each other and both are pushing new boundaries. Each next-gen console sporting an SSD will allow us to significantly shorten loading times, which is something we really look forward to.

Given that Deliver Us The Moon recently won the Best Sound Design for an Indie Game prize at the 18th annual Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), we also asked Koen how the studio feels about the significant hardware and software audio advancements that Sony and Microsoft have built into their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Audio will always play a crucial role in our games and the next generation of consoles boasts a host of fantastic audio features. It looks like Tempest will free up CPU that we used to need for audio, so that leaves room for us to use for other aspects of the game. The HRTF functionality seems particularly interesting, too. We're also excited about Project Acoustic's wave-based technology. It's all very promising and we're looking into how it would tie into our existing workflow and technology.

Deliver Us The Moon is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; check back soon for our full post-mortem interview with Koen Deetman. Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles, on the other hand, are expected to launch at some point in the Holiday season.