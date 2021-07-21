Microsoft has released KB5004296 for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently testing Windows 10 May 2021 Update, version 21H1. Build 19043.1149 (KB5004296) is also available for those running the next version of the OS, version 21H2. The Windows Insider team noted that Insiders in the Beta Channel on 21H1 will not receive today's update.

Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.1149 (KB5004296) brings the following change

We added a new policy that creates generic strings and removes branding-specific terms, such as “Windows” or “PC”, for IoT Enterprise editions. For example, we changed “computer” to “device”. Instead of “Getting Windows ready,” we changed that to “Getting things ready” and so on. These generic strings are displayed on a user’s screen when an update is in progress.

Microsoft announced the next version of Windows 10 last week with the release of a new v21H2 build. Version 21H2 is the third minor feature update being delivered to the operating system since the pandemic hit the world and pushed Microsoft to change its priorities. The Windows maker has shifted its focus towards developing Windows 11 after having to shelve Windows 10X.

Windows 10 Version 21H2 Gets a New Build

Windows 10's upcoming version 21H2, current version 21H1, and last year's versions 20H2 and 2004 all share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files. This results in an extremely fast upgrade experience to the newer versions of the operating system. More details about today's build are available over at the official blog post.