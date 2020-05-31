KartRider: Drift Closed Beta Giveaway – Plenty of PC and Xbox One Codes

KartRider: Drift, the free-to-play kart racing game developed by NEXON, is about to enter its second Closed Beta and we've got 450 codes to give away. Well, actually it's three times as much!

There'll be 450 winners, but each winner will receive three codes, one for each platform: PC Steam, PC Nexon Launcher, and Xbox One. You can grab all three, use one and then pass the remaining two to your friends, as KartRider: Drift features full cross-platform play so that you may challenge your pals online to see who's the fastest driver regardless of their platform of preference.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers Review – Oh The Humanity

Codes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis by completing the actions in the Gleam box below. Do note that the first code is always for Xbox One, the second always for Steam, and the last one always for the Nexon Launcher.

KartRider: Drift Beta Giveaway

[Nexon Launcher] KartRider: Drift Redemption Instructions:

1. Download the Nexon Launcher

2. Create or log-in to your Nexon account using the Nexon Launcher

3. Click on the drop-down menu on your username and click “Activate Product”

4. Input the Nexon Launcher Beta Codes provided in this email and hit “Next”

[Steam] KartRider: Drift Redemption Instructions:

1. Download the Steam client

2. Create or log-in to your Steam account using the Steam client

3. Click on “+Add A Game” and select “Activate a Product on Steam”

4. Input the Steam Code Beta Code provided in this email and hit “Next”

Sumo Digital Reportedly Working on New Karting Game

[XBOX] KartRider: Drift Redemption Instructions:

1. Visit microsoft.com/redeem or boot up your Xbox Console

2. Head to “Store” and select “Use a Code”

3. Input the XBOX Beta Code provided in this email

Below you can find the pre-download, beta start and beta end times for KartRider: Drift, as well as a brief trailer. Have fun!

● Pre-Download:

○ June 1, 2020: 7PM PDT

○ June 2, 2020: 3AM BST

○ June 2, 2020: 12PM AEST

● Beta Start Time:

○ June 3, 2020: 4PM PDT

○ June 4, 2020: 12AM BST

○ June 4, 2020: 9AM AEST

● Beta End Time:

○ June 10, 2020: 6AM PDT

○ June 10, 2020: 2PM BST

○ June 10, 2020: 11PM AEST