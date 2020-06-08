Jurassic Life Will Be a Free Standalone Game, Due This Year on PC

Jurassic Life is an upcoming non-commercial fan game developed by BUTANe. It started out as a Half-Life 2 mod, which means it would have required players to own Half-Life 2 in the first place.

However, in a new update, the developers revealed that Jurassic Life will now be a free standalone game and players will just need to download the Source SDK 2013 from Steam. Additionally, a new gameplay video was shared and you can find it embedded below. Jurassic Life is supposed to be released later this year on PC.

