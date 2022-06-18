JUPITER, the European Union’s ‘All-AMD’ post-exascale supercomputer, promises to access around a quintillion operations per second

Europe's first exascale supercomputer, JUPITER, utilizes AMD technology

The EuroHPC Joint Unit initiative in the European Union recently allowed for the deployment of LUMI, the continent's first pre-exascale system that will integrate next-gen technology from AMD. This initiative and involvement with AMD will allow for a quantum-ready system to be designed with carbon-negative manufacturing and enable the globe to move closer to post-exascale computing in the European Union.