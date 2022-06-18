JUPITER, the European Union’s ‘All-AMD’ post-exascale supercomputer, promises to access around a quintillion operations per second

Jülich's Supercomputing Centre in Germany will be the installation home for JUPITER, with over $522 million to be spent on installation, hardware, and infrastructure, with the European Union funding the costs. The expected completion and full operation timeframe will be in 2024 when the system begins to process over a trillion operations per second.
JUPITER will allow researchers to study climate modeling, engineering of materials, sustainable energy production, and biological simulations utilizing the latest in accelerated artificial intelligence. Due to the level of workloads, incredibly taxing computations, and memory alone, that is the reason the EU is investing a large number of finances towards the supercomputer.
The organizations involved have not officially stated the hardware used to be the backbone of the JUPITER supercomputer. In the press release for JUPITER, it is indicated that GPU-based accelerators will be significant to the processing power of the system. Using star-based architecture in the LUMI system, JUPITER will also house several supercomputing modules to process GPU visualization and use a universal CPU-based accelerator and high-powered GPU clusters. Also included in the system will be a quantum computing node and temperature-based storage clusters to maintain heat levels properly. It is also reported that JUPITER will utilize rare computational models that include a fully dedicated neuromorphic computing node.
JUPITER will have a power consumption level of 15 MW, 22% less than the top global supercomputer, Frontier, which averages 19 MW of consumption. Compared to Japan's Arm-based Fugaku, JUPITER reduces it to 50% less than the previous top supercomputer from 2020.
AMD will have the upper hand in rivaling Intel with this new endeavor. Intel only has contracts with five of ten supercomputing installations, with AMD having ten of twenty installations using the company's hardware for their supercomputers. However, Intel recently announced the Silicon Junction initiative, which will see $80 billion in the European Union's research, development, and manufacturing of next-gen semiconductors.