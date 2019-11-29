Jony Ive Has Officially Left Apple, As Per Company’s Leadership Page

Jony Ive has officially left Apple, as per an update to the company's leadership page. Jony Ive's departure from Apple was announced back in June. Ive has been one of the most influential industrial designers in the world over the past few decades, and was responsible for popular products like Mac, iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

Jony Ive will be creating his own design firm called LoveFrom, along with his friend, and famous designer, Marc Newson, with whom he has collaborated on a number of projects. One of LoveFrom's first clients will be Apple. The name 'LoveFrom' is inspired by a quote from Steve Jobs.

Ive's last held position at Apple was Chief Design Officer. The company did not keep the position after Ive's departure and reshuffled the design team. The design team will report to Evans Hankey, Vice President of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, Vice President of Human Interface Design. Both of them will report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer.

Soon after Jony's departure announcement, there were news that the legendary designer was leaving Apple due to a difficult relationship with the rest of the executive team, including CEO Tim Cook. Cook was not happy with this news and called the story absurd, confirming that there were no issues. Ive's departure had started taking shape right after the launch of the first-generation Apple Watch, when he had started reducing his day-to-day responsibilities at Apple. He stayed involved in weekly meetings and important product design approval.

This was Jony Ive's statement in Apple's press release in June:

“After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer. Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history,” said Ive. “The team will certainly thrive under the excellent leadership of Evans, Alan and Jeff, who have been among my closest collaborators. I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Jony Ive's departure would be felt by more than just Apple. He was a design trendsetter and responsible for products like Mac, iPhone and Apple Watch, which had an impact on the whole industry. It will be interesting to see where Apple design heads off to next, in a post-Ive world.