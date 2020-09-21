New Japanese Ad Possibly Hints at Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Fighter 7 Announcement

A new Japanese ad for Super Smash has been making the rounds, hinting at a possible looming Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter 7 announcement.

As spotted by some eagle-eyed Twitter users, a new advertisement for Super Smash Bros Ultimate featuring the game’s latest DLC character, Min Min, is up until October 4th.

While an ad doesn’t seem that newsworthy, a similar ad surfaced in Japan ahead of Byleth’s reveal as a new fighter on January 16th.

This was before we knew who character 5 was. This one was up until February 2nd. Byleth’s presentation took place on January 16th. pic.twitter.com/oqjAc5TadF — Shadow (@shadowedgy) September 20, 2020

With that advertisement being up until the 2nd of February, chances are that Nintendo will be announced the new DLC fighter included in Challenger Pack 7 will be revealed in the next two weeks.

As with all rumors, however, please take the information above with a fair pinch of salt for now.

ARMS fighter ‘Min Min’ was officially announced for Super Smash Bros Ultimate back in June of this year. The ramen chef is the first character that has been included in the game’s Fighter Pass Volume 2.

Fighter Pass Volume 2 will offer a total of 6 new fighters alongside new stages and additional music tracks.

Expand your roster even more with six additional playable fighters, plus additional stages, and music as they release. Purchasers will also receive a bonus Mii Swordfighter outfit: Ancient Soldier Gear.

Previous new DLC fighters included in the Fighter Pass Volume 1 include Fire Emblem's Byleth, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard, Banjo Kazooie, Dragon Quest's Hero, and Joker.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available now globally for the Nintendo Switch. The insanely popular brawler was released for Nintendo’s hybrid platform back in December of 2018.