Blizzard Makes Rare Jaina Proudmoore and N’Zoth Mounts Easier to Obtain Ahead of Upcoming Shadowlands Expansion

Blizzard has rolled out a new hotfix for Battle for Azeroth that makes the rare Jaina Proudmoore and N’Zoth mounts easier to obtain.

The drop rate of both the Glacial Tidestorm and Ny’alotha Allseer mounts have been doubled following this brand-new hotfix. Instead of dropping 1 of these mounts on Mythic difficulty, defeating Proudmoore and N’Zoth on said difficulty now results in 2 drops of these mythic mounts.

“With these mounts becoming quite rare once Shadowlands comes out, taking 20 weeks or more for a full Mythic raid group to get the mounts felt excessive”, Blizzard explains.

We've included the official release notes for Battle for Azeroth's latest hotfix down below:

February 14, 2020 Battle for Azeroth hotfix Dungeons and Raids Battle of Dazar’alor Lady Jaina Proudmoore now drops 2 Glacial Tidestorm mounts (was 1) when defeated on Mythic difficulty. Ny’alotha, the Waking City N’Zoth the Corruptor now drops 2 Ny’alotha Allseer mounts (was 1) when defeated on Mythic difficulty. With these mounts becoming quite rare once Shadowlands comes out, taking 20 weeks or more for a full Mythic raid group to get the mounts felt excessive.

Horrific Visions Reduced the health of enemies for groups of 2 or more that include at least 1 healer. Developers’ note: We expected that groups with a healer would gain efficiency by taking more risks, but we've found that this gain is offset by healers shifting focus from damage to healing as group size increases, so we're adjusting creature health accordingly. Stormwind Alleria Windrunner Darkened Sky now drains 40 Sanity (was 60 Sanity). When the Trade District bonus objective is complete, Chains of Servitude is now cast once during the fight (was twice).

Items and Rewards Corrupted Items Fixed an issue which prevented items from being forged with the +12 Corruption version of Ineffable Truth (Corruption Effect). Player versus Player The upcoming Teeming Islands Brawl has been replaced with Temple of Hotmogu.

Temple of Hotmogu Brawl’s bonus movement speed and haste have been increased to 50%. WoW Classic Fixed an issue that could cause the player to disconnect from the game while waiting in a long queue for a Battleground.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth patch 8.3 ‘Visions of N’Zoth’ is available globally now. The Shadowlands expansion will be released later this year.