“No Plans” for Battle for Azeroth Patch 8.3.5 Between Now and WoW: Shadowlands Expansion, Game Director Says

According to World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas, there are currently no plans for another major content update for Battle for Azeroth.

Battle for Azeroth Patch 8.3 Visions of N’Zoth was released earlier this week, and from the looks of it, this patch will be the last major update before the arrival of World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Shadowlands. In a new interview with Gaming website Millenium, the game director was asked about additional rewards in a hypothetical patch 8.3.5 after which Hazzikostas replied that patch 8.3 Visions of N’Zoth will really be the final chapter of Battle for Azeroth. There will be some minor updates and tweaks in the months to come, but the team’s focus has now shifted to the Shadowlands expansion and its upcoming beta.

WoW Shadowlands “Level Squish” Detailed, Every Level Up Will Give You “Something Cool”

“First of all, just to get it out of the way, we currently don’t have any 8.3.5 plans — there may be some small systems tweaks or updates for stability between now and Shadowlands, but Visions of N’Zoth is really the concluding chapter of Battle for Azeroth, and we’re excited to focus our attention on Shadowlands and the upcoming beta for Shadowlands that’ll be opening up over the course of the year”, the game director told Millenium.

While it might not be a surprise that Visions of N’Zoth will be Battle for Azeroth’s final content update, the Legion expansion did receive patch 7.3.5 before the arrival of Battle for Azeroth.

The release date of the Shadowlands expansion has yet to be announced but many have been speculating about a release this August. As always, we will keep you updated.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is available globally now. Blizzard announced the Shadowlands expansion during last year's BlizzCon event. The expansion will squish players down to level 50 and level 60 will be the new level cap for players.