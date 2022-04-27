Jack Garland from Stranger of Paradise is Coming to Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Jack Garland, the protagonist of Stranger of Paradise, has been recently announced by Square Enix to be the latest character to join the Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia roster. The character will be part of the Act 3 Finale and will bring a new unique mechanic while joining the ranks of the Warriors of Light (or clashing swords with them).

Jack is going to be a physical attacker who uses Greatsword weapons. The character has a major gimmick revolving around Negative Bravery which is based on his own stats. Negative BRV will trigger after BREAK status is reached with Jack, preventing enemies from dealing damaging HP attacks. Enemies essentially need to recover their BRV beyond 0 to be able to deal HP damage.

You can watch Jack Garland in action alongside a preview of the Act 3 Finale below:

As many current JP units are currently able to, Jack will have access to a Force Weapon that can be unlocked through gacha. His Force skill has him partnering with the Emperor to deal AoE BRV + HP damage. The Force Time effect is affected by whether a character uses a Melee attack, if the enemy stays in BREAK status, and if a turn passes while the enemy has less than 0 BRV.

While not shown during the trailer, Jack will also have access to a BURST weapon which allows Jack to have free access to his skills for the duration of the effect while granting the party an increase on the Bravery Damage Cap, HP Damage Cap, and having a follow-up attack that triggers while the party attacks a unit with negative BRV.

Jack Garland will be available as a free-to-unlock character in Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia on April 28 in Japan. The global version of the game will see him appearing approximately 7 months from now. Stranger of Paradise is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.