Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Update 1.03 Introduces Lighting and Visibility Improvements, Dynamic Resolution Scaling on PlayStation 4 and More

A new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing some welcome gameplay and visual improvements.

Update 1.03 introduces, among other things, lighting enhancements that improve visibility in certain dungeons. The update also introduces dynamic resolution scaling on PlayStation 4 and new automatic dismantling options.

Stranger of Paradise Analysis Highlights Poor PS5/XSX Performance and XSS/Last-Gen Visuals

The new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin also introduces some gameplay tweaks regarding break damage, enemy strength, and more. The full patch notes are only available in Japanese as of now, but you can find an English translation of the notes below which has been provided by Reddit user kiryubluntz.

1.03 Fixes Added option to automatically dismantle items (you can select what types of items from the option menu) right when you clear a mission

Added options for ★５ and Artifiact in the options menu for picking up items

Added "no affinity" search criteria for the job affinity filter in the item list screen

In multiplayer, can now search by level only, without selecting a mission

Addressed lighting issues in some dungeons to improve visibility

Adusted the amount of break damage dealt and received during missions with the ! mark (where you're underleveled)

Eliminated adjustments to the amount of break damage received when guarding for following instances: adjustments based on mission level; adjustments based on enemy's strength; adjustments based on HARD difficulties and above. Now, players won't take on as much soul damage when guarding (compared to soul shield) and it will become clearer when player should use normal guarding (specifically when surrounded by enemies).

Receiving damage while soul gauge is broken will speed up soul gauge recovery.

Reduced the amount of time until player can do soul shield (or other defensive actions) after recovering from a broken gauage.

Fixed issue where lock-on would turn off mid battle

Fixed issue where short range weapon attacks would gradually stop connecting

Improved resolution of scenes in Cornelia when talking to NPCs (locked frame rate to 30 fps to boost resolution)

Fixed issue in multiplayer where it would say room is full despite room not being full For PS4 Version Added dynamic resolution scaling

In FPS (Performance Mode), by allowing for dynamic resolution, the game will now boost resolution when there is processing power available.

Update 1.03 is obviously not going the final Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin to release. The team already confirmed that is working on anti-aliasing issues, increasing inventory limit, and multiplayer improvements.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.