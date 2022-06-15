WWI Multiplayer FPS Isonzo to Launch on September 13th

WW1 multiplayer first-person shooter game Isonzo will launch on September 13th for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, priced at $29.99.

The news comes from M2H Game Studio and Blackmill, the makers of the previous entries in the WWI game series, Verdun and Tannenberg. Check out all the details and the release date trailer below.

Isonzo Is the Latest WW1 FPS from the Makers of Verdun and Tannenberg

This first-person shooter encompasses the southern front, where the Kingdom of Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire clashed at deadly heights.

Isonzo takes the series to the next level and immerses players like never before by offering a unique, historically accurate way to experience the high-altitude battles with the Offensive game mode. Players participate in key historical moments such as the ferocious battles for the Isonzo river, leading the charge or preparing their defenses across the Italian landscapes. On these dynamic battlefields, the situation can change at any moment - each challenge needing a different class and strategy.

The brand new class system in Isonzo introduces distinct roles and numerous loadout options to pick from. Accurately modeled weapons from pistols to sniper rifles, uniforms and sound effects will plunge players into WW1 battlefields among the scenic peaks, rugged valleys and idyllic towns of northern Italy. Highlighted in the trailer is the Dolomites map: this is the fourth map revealed of the six that will be in the game at release: it features the Italians conducting a daring mountain assault on the Sasso di Sesto. Will you conquer the mountain?

Isonzo has several new features in the series, like the construction system, the new Offensive game mode, and the ability to customize your character. Soldier uniforms are based on class as well as elements chosen by players themselves. Players can now make their characters uniquely their own, all while maintaining the historical authenticity of the series. Cosmetic DLC packs will expand these visual choices without affecting gameplay in any way.

Players can choose from historically accurate helmets and hats, uniforms, and accessories from smoking pipes to bandages. Last but not least: Isonzo offers all kinds of facial hair based on famous individuals who took part in the war. Are you going to war with a tobacco pipe, or will you be wearing a pair of pince-nez spectacles instead?