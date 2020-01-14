Final Fantasy VII Remake & Marvel’s Avengers Both Delayed

Square Enix (TYO:9684) is well known for hitting a few delays here and there, so it should come as no surprise that today features delays to two highly anticipated titles. The two titles in question are the Final Fantasy VII Remake - or at least part one of the remake - and Marvel's Avengers. Both titles have been set back by one and three months respectively.

The first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, originally scheduled to release on the 3rd of March has now been set back to the 10th of April. This one month delay comes with a message from producer Yoshinori Kitase, stating:

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support

A delay of just one month, the push being made to increase the polish on the game is certainly more than ideal for me. The improved quality and polish can only benefit matters. On the other hand, Marvel's Avengers has hit a much larger delay of three months, from the 15th of May to the 4th of September. This longer delay is also stated to be for fine-tuning and polishing.

Final Fantasy VII Remake & Marvel's Avengers: The Impact of Delays

The impact on gamers is, of course, obvious. We get the games later, hopefully with improved polish, making the games better. The other impact, however, is on the bottom line of Square Enix. Final Fantasy VII Remake was originally scheduled to release in the current fiscal quarter, also the final quarter of the fiscal year.

This will have an undeniable impact on results, likely causing the company to miss current-year targets that were set when the release was planned for the current quarter and year. However, the income predicted for this quarter will cause a boost to that of next year, where predictions will now be raised upwards. Marvel's Avengers, originally scheduled for Q1 of the FY ending 2021 will now feature at the end of Q2.

Further impacts of these moves see a changing of competition. The delay of Final Fantasy VII Remake now actually places it in direct competition with Cyberpunk 2077, releasing just six days later. Marvel's Avengers now finds itself in a relatively open spot where it was, at the time, competing against Wasteland 3 and The Last of Us II.

In my opinion, these changes could actually benefit Square Enix, with Final Fantasy VII Remake being a large enough title that no competition could arguably impact sales. Reduced competition for Marvel's Avengers could actually increase figures. The only real impact comes from the fact that Marvel's Avengers is a live service title, so the three months spent on polish here is time not spent on future content which would have then been sold to players for extra revenue.