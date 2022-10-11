Menu
Iron Man VR and Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Meta Quest, 3 Top VR Studios Bought by Meta

Nathan Birch
Oct 11, 2022, 03:41 PM EDT
Iron Man VR

Today Meta officially announced the Meta Quest Pro mixed-reality headset, which of course has all sorts of metaverse and productivity applications. That said, today's Meta Connect also offered plenty of announcements specifically for people who are looking to play video games on their Meta Quest.

First up, the previously PSVR-exclusive Iron Man VR is coming to Meta Quest on November 3. Interestingly, Sony will be involved in publishing the game on Meta Quest 2, hinting they’re willing to budge on exclusivity for PSVR titles. You can check out Wccftech’s impressions of the original PSVR version of the game here.

Next, we also have a release date for Among Us VR, which arrives on November 10. In addition to Meta Quest 2, the sure-to-be popular new take on the social deduction game is coming to most other VR platforms as well, including PSVR and SteamVR.

Meanwhile, the team behind The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners at Skydance Interactive announced the new survival game Behemoth, coming in 2023 to Meta Quest and other VR platforms.

Finally, Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest Store, allowing you to play any cloud-compatible games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on your headset.

Meta also announced they’re expanding their in-house development capabilities by snapping up a number of top VR devs, including Camouflaj (the team being Iron Man VR), Armature Studio (Retro Studios vets behind the recent Resident Evil 4 VR conversion), and Twisted Pixel Games (Wilson’s Heart, Path of the Warrior). Nice grabs, as those studios’ games are some of the best VR titles of the past few years. With Sony, Valve, and others looking for their own exclusives, the VR dev scene is starting to feel rather competitive again.

The Meta Quest Pro launches on October 15. You can get more info on Meta’s new headset here (although don’t worry, everything listed above can be played on the more economical Meta Quest 2). What do you think? Any upcoming Meta Quest VR games you have your eye on?

