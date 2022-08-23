iPhone 14 Spotted in Regulatory Database Indicating an Imminent Launch

Apple will potentially launch the new iPhone 14 series on September 7 alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. Ahead of the event, a device appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards which is believed to be the forthcoming iPhone 14. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's iPhone 14 Spotted in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored September 7 Launch

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 models will come with a boatload of forward-facing changes. While most changes are oriented towards the 'Pro' models, the standard models will add a new option with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The model number associated with the device is "A2882" which is believed to be the iPhone 14 (via MySmartPrice).

In contrast to the iPhone 14 model number found in the Indian regulatory filing, the iPhone 13 series feature the model number A2482, A2631, A2634, A2635, and A2633. This is the first time the device has been officially seen if the model number is indeed associated with the device. This is not the first time that a model number has been spotted for an Apple device. Apple devices being spotted in the regulatory database suggests that the launch is imminent.

Other than this, we have previously heard that Apple is planning to host an event on Wednesday, September 7 where it will see fit to announce the new iPhone 14 models. Apart from the iPhone, Apple will also announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 and some rumors have claimed that the iPad 10 is also set to launch alongside the flagship handset and wearable.

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a dual-cutout display for Face ID and the front camera. Other than this, the camera bump at the back will get bigger with major improvements expected in the department. With iOS 16, the 'Pro' models will also get the Always-On functionality. There is a boatload of forward-facing additions coming soon, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.