iPhone 14 Max Might Not be Available Immediately After Launch, Delayed by Three Weeks

It was previously reported that at least one iPhone 14 model will be delayed this year due to lockdowns in China. While the exact model was not identified, Haitong International Securities analyst speculates that the iPhone 14 Max is the model that will be delayed. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Due to Lockdown Situation in China, Apple's iPhone 14 Max Might be Delayed by Three Weeks

Yesterday's report came from Nikkei Asia, citing that one out of four iPhone 14 models will not be released immediately. What this means is that the delayed iPhone 14 model might take a few more weeks to hit the market. Apple's supply chains in China have taken a hit due to lockdowns. While the restrictions are easing, it might take a while before production resumes at its normal pace. It has now been coined that Apple's new iPhone 14 Max will be delayed by as much as three weeks due to the lockdown situation in Shanghai.

The news comes from analyst Jeff Pu, suggesting that the delay is caused by Pegatron stopping production due to the lockdown situation in Shanghai. Apple's new iPhone 14 Max will not enter the mass production stage until late August. With the timeframe at hand, it will probably be a few weeks before Apple launches the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the fall.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are currently in the engineering verification test stage of development. Other than the delay for the iPhone 14 Max, the rest of the models are on track for a fall launch and mass production will begin early in August. We are not clear if the delay will reflect in iPhone 14 Max shipping later than the rest of the models. Moreover, it could potentially be available in short supply. Nonetheless, Apple has ordered its suppliers to speed up the process.

We will share more details on the iPhone 14 Max as soon as further information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.