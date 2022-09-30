iPhone 14 Pro Max Production Remains Strong While iPhone 14 Panel Orders See 38 Percent Reduction

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models recently and the latter are selling like hotcakes. Unfortunately, the same can not be said about the iPhone 14 as Apple has reduced panel orders by 38 percent compared to last year while the iPhone 14 Pro Max panel orders increased by 18 percent.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Remains The Most Popular iPhone This Year, iPhone 14 Panel Orders Dropped by 38 Percent

The latest data is provided by display analyst Ross Young, suggesting that iPhone 14 panel orders have declined by 38 percent in comparison to the iPhone 13 during the same time period (via 9to5mac). The company is adjusting its production orders for the iPhone 14 according to the demand from its suppliers. In comparison, Apple's orders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are 18 percent higher than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max from last year and during the same time period.

According to the data shared by Ross Young, we can see how popular the new iPhone 14 Pro Max is compared to the rest of the models. Moreover, most of the panel orders shared in the data belong to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is due to the immense popularity of the device and the high demand. Ming-Chi Kuo also highlighted the popularity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and how it will become a factor to differentiate more between the 'Pro' models.

Lastly, it can also be seen that the panel orders for the iPhone 14 Plus are notably higher than the iPhone 13 mini. Apple ditched the 'mini' in favor of the 'Plus' this year due to the very same reason. Take note that the iPhone 14 Plus will hit the shelves on October 7. It was also previously coined by Bloomberg that Apple planned to ramp up iPhone 14 production before the holiday season. However, the company moved away from the idea due to lower-than-expected demand.

Apple equipped the iPhone 14 Pro models with an upgraded camera sensor and a new display with Dynamic Island. In addition, for the first time ever, Apple brought the Always-On display to the iPhone. You can check out more details in our announcement post.