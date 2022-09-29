Apple Might Create More Differentiating Elements Between iPhone 15 Pro Models Due to iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Popularity

Apple announced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with major attention to the camera hardware and the new display. This year, the iPhone 14 models have only received negligible upgrades compared to last year. While the company introduced the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, the highlight of the series is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, a prominent analyst has shared his views on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in lieu of the iPhone 14 Pro Max's popularity.

Apple Might See Fit to Implement Further Differentiation Features Between The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared on Twitter that the iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 60 percent of the order increase of the 'Pro' models. In the following tweet, Kou stated that the iPhone 14 Pro Max's popularity will create further differentiating elements between the iPhone 15 Pro models. Currently, the differentiating factors between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the display and battery size.

(2/3)

I think this result will encourage Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro Max & 15 Pro to raise 15 Pro Max shipments and enhance the iPhone product mix. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 28, 2022

With the heavy demand for the latest flagships, Apple has asked its suppliers to move away from the production of the iPhone 14 and focus on the 'Pro' models. According to the analyst, Apple might see fit to create a wider gap between the iPhone 15 Pro models. It was recently coined by Mark Gurman that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be rebranded to iPhone 15 Ultra. If the news has any heft to it, Apple will use the same strategy with the iPhone next year as it did with the Apple Watch.

Starting from the name, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Ultra will be marked as two separate niches. In addition, we have also previously heard that only the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the new periscope lens. It was also recently covered that the iPhone 15 Ultra will exclusively feature dual front-facing cameras and 256GB of base storage.

As for the standard iPhone 15 models and the 'Pro' models, Apple will finally shift from the Lightning cable to USB-C. Take note that it is too early to draw conclusions and the final decision rests with Apple. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.