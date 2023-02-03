iPhone 14 Plus Display Shipments Have Reached Nearly Zero, But iPhone 15 Plus Still A Part Of This Year’s Lineup

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to be in high demand, but the same success cannot be replicated by the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. In fact, according to statistics shared by a renowned display analyst, the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone’s panel shipments were nearly 0 percent for a few months, which is shocking to hear.

iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays to account for at least 80 percent of all shipments for January 2023 and February 2023

Statistical data for the iPhone 14 Plus display shipments was provided by Ross Young to his subscribers. Though the data is not available on Twitter for public viewing, 9to5Mac got a hold of it, sharing that not all of Apple’s iPhone launches will be successful. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to sell like hotcakes, but Apple lost out on $9 billion in revenue in its Q1 2023 earnings because it could not produce enough of them due to supply chain issues.

From December 2022 to January 2023, iPhone 14 Plus display shipments were non-existent, with the iPhone 14 gaining some traction. According to Young, shipments of the larger model might commence in February, but even so, the total will only account for 5 percent of all panels. As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both of these accounted for 75 percent of all display shipments in December 2022.

Just posted the latest Apple iPhone 14 panel procurement results to my subscribers with projections through February in units and by model and in comparison with the iPhone 13. Pro/Pro Max continue to gain share as Plus model sinks. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 2, 2023

The flagship duo’s shipment share is said to increase to 80 percent this month, which only gives Apple more encouragement to bring increased exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra later this year. Despite the iPhone 14 Plus’ abysmal figures, Apple still plans to launch the iPhone 15 Plus in late 2023, though the company may ask suppliers to mass produce fewer quantities of this model.

Data shared by analyst Ross Young shows how poorly the iPhone 14 Plus has performed from a display shipments POV

It is also possible that Apple will revise the pricing of the iPhone 15 Plus so it becomes more attractive to various consumer groups. The iPhone 14 Plus is currently priced at $929 in the U.S. ($899 if you activate through a carrier), so the lack of a high refresh rate panel, coupled with just a dual rear camera setup, will be looked at as downgrades by many potential buyers.

News Source: Ross Young